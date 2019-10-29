Voluntary recall issued for Alprazolam anti-anxiety medication

(KRQE)- Mylan Pharmaceuticals is pulling a batch of the generic Xanax anti-anxiety medication known as Alprazolam.

The company believes the recalled product could potentially contain a foreign substance, causing a risk of infection. According to the Federal Drug Administration, Mylan has yet to receive any adverse events related to the recalled batch.

Alprazolam is used to manage anxiety disorder, agoraphobia, and panic disorder as well as short term relief of anxiety symptoms. The lot was distributed in July and August of 2019 and has an expiration date of September 2020.

The batch of recalled medication is packaged in 0.5 mg bottles of 500 and has a lot number of 8082708. Mylan has issued letters to distributors and customers that can arrange to return all recalled medications.

Consumers with questions can call Mylan Customer Relations at 800-769-9526.