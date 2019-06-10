Tyson Foods recalls more than 190,000 pounds of chicken fritters

Tyson Foods, Inc., has recalled about 190,757 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fritter products that may be contaminated with hard plastic.

According to the USDA, the Tyson Fully Cooked, Whole Grain Golden Crispy Chicken Chunk Fritters were produced on February 28, 2019. The product is not sold in retail grocery stores, and the voluntary recall is limited to foodservice customers, including schools nationwide.

The products subject to the recall have the number “P-1325” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection, the Pennsylvania-based company said. The ready-to-eat chicken fritters are sold in 32.81-pound cases (code 0599NHL02) that contain four 8.2-pound bags.

Schools and other institutions with the possibly contaminated chicken in their freezers should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions should contact the company.