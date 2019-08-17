Tyson Foods Inc. recalls Weaver brand chicken patties due to possible foreign matter contamination

(KRQE)- The USDA has announced that Tyson Foods Inc. is issuing a recall for more than 39,000-pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patties.

The USDA announced the recall on Thursday, August 15, 2019, for approximately 39,078-pounds of the product as it may be contaminated with extraneous materials. The products were produced on January 31, 2019, and will have the establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of its plastic resealable bag.

The recall applies to the following frozen, fully-cooked chicken products:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver Chicken Breast Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with a best if used by date of Jan312020 and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623 or 0319PBF0600 printed on the label

The recalled products were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The product issue was discovered after the recalling firm notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service of complaints from consumers.

Any consumers who have purchased the products are urged by the USDA to not consume them and to throw the items away or to return them to their place of purchase.