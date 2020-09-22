Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl recalled due to undeclared milk, egg allergens

KRQE – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that GHSW, LLC. is voluntarily recalling 1,512 units of Trader Joe’s Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl due to undeclared milk and egg allergens in the dressing that is not declared on the label. The FDA says people who are allergic to milk and eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled product(s) were shipped to 36 Trader Joe’s stores in the following states:

Arkansas

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

New Mexico

Oklahoma

Tenessee

Texas.

The dressing is located in a pouch found inside the clear 21.5 oz. bowl. These bowls are sold in the refrigerated section of the store.

The recall has been isolated to only Southwest Style Sweet Potato Sauté Bowl with the Best By dates 09/23/20, 09/24/20, 09/25/20, 09/26/20, and 09/28/20 on the front of the package. No other products or lots are affected by this recall.

The recall was found after it was discovered that the dressing containing milk and egg was distributed in packaging that did not declare the presence of milk or egg.