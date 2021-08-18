Thousands of packages of frozen dog food sold at PetSmart recalled

Simply Nourish is recalling 51,000 packages of frozen dog food. (Credit: FDA)

(WTAJ) — Wet Noses Natural Dog Treat Company is recalling about 51,000 packages of Simply Nourish frozen dog food due to elevated levels of Vitamin D. According to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration release, the affected products were distributed at select PetSmart stores across the U.S. The recall was issued after a routine nutrition test confirmed the elevated Vitamin D levels.

Based on an investigation, a significant reduction in the vitamin mix dosage by the vitamin mix manufacturer was “not detected or properly communicated,” resulting in a failure to reduce the dosage in the affected products.

The company, based in Monroe, Washington, said in a statement, “We care deeply about our customers and their pets, and have put corrective actions into place to ensure this issue does not reoccur.”

According to the FDA, dogs that ingest elevated levels of Vitamin D may show symptoms such as vomiting, appetite loss, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Consuming high levels of Vitamin D over a long period of time can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including renal dysfunction, the FDA said.

The following products were distributed at PetSmart stores nationwide. They come in 2- and 4.5-pound packaging. The full list is below:

Product NameNet WtUPCBest by range
Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies2lb7372579226211/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Chicken & Veggies4.5lb7372579226411/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley2lb7372579226611/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Beef & Barley4.5lb7372579226711/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato2lb7372579226011/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Turkey & Sweet Potato4.5lb7372579226311/10/2022-1/12/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies2lb737257920798/26/2022-1/13/2023
Simply Nourish Frozen Pork & Veggies4.5lb737257920788/26/2022-1/13/2023

No illnesses have been reported, and no other products have been affected.

Consumers should stop feeding the affected products to their dogs, and any pet owners with dogs that consumed the products should contact their veterinarian.

