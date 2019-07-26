Taco seasoning recalled due to salmonella contamination concern

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recall has been issued on two kinds of taco seasoning over concerns of salmonella contamination.

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium were both impacted by the recall. The products were sold at 43 states, including New Mexico according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled seasonings came in packages weight 1-1.25 ounces.

The recalled products include:

Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix

Item Number – 564829444

Package Size – 1 oz

Product UPC – 0 78742 24572 0

Product Dates – Best if used by 07/08/21; Best if used by 07/09/21

HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium

Item Number – 050215

Package Size – 1.25 oz

Product UPC – 0 41220 79609 0

Product Dates – Better by 07/10/21; Better by 07/11/21; Better by 07/15/21

Williams Foods LLC says that the recall is only a precaution and that there have been no complaints or reported cases of salmonella.

Anyone who bought the seasoning can either throw it away or take it back to the store for a refund. For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, D.C. and the following states: