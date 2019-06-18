Sprouts issues frozen spinach recall to several states, including New Mexico

Sprouts Farmers Market Recalls Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach 16oz. Packages Because of Possible Health Risk

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, AZ is recalling Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach conventional and organic 16oz bags, manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon, due to potential contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Sprouts Recalls the following product:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package

Product was distributed to retail locations in AZ, CA, NV, UT, NM, CO, TX, KS, OK, MO, TN, AL, GA, FL, SC, NC, PA, MD, and VA.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product to date.

The recall is due to random sampling which revealed the finished products contained the bacteria. Sprouts Farmers Market has removed all affected product from its retail stores. In addition, Sprouts is conducting an internal investigation with National Frozen Foods to ensure all food safety standards and being met and enforced.

Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (888) 577-7688 from 8am to 5pm PST

Sprouts Farmers Market Recalls Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach 16oz. Packages Because of Possible Health Risk

Sprouts Farmers Market Recalls Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach and Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach 16oz. Packages Because of Possible Health Risk