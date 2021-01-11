Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol recalled due to methanol contamination

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Essaar Inc. announced a voluntary recall of its Soho Fresh rubbing alcohol after the Food and Drug Administration found it was contaminated with methanol. The FDA said in an alert that the recall involved lot 200528303 of Soho Fresh 70% Rubbing Alcohol in 33.81 oz. clear plastic bottles, which were shipped nationwide. The UPC on the product is 7502268987367.

So far there have been no reports of reactions to the rubbing alcohol. However, the FDA warns that ” substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.” They also report that using the product on your hands poses some risk, children or adults who ingest it are the most in danger of methanol poisoning.

People who have purchased the product should not open the package or use the contents. Instead, they should return the product to the location of purchase. You can also contact Essaar Inc. directly via email at essaarinc@yahoo.com or call 201-647-7606 Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

If you believe you have experienced any adverse reactions to the product, the FDA advises that you seek medical attention immediately. You can also notify the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program via phone, fax, or online form.

