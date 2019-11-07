Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. issues recall for over 2 million pounds of chicken due to possible metal contamination

(KRQE)- A recall has been issued by Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. for 2,071,397 pounds of chicken due to possible metal contamination.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the voluntary recall was announced on Wednesday and affects several forms of ready-to-cook chicken sipped to restaurants, hospitals, and schools. None of the recalled chicken was sold in stores.

The items were shipped to facilities located in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions resulting from the consumption of these products according to the USDA.

The products were produced by Simmons Prepared Foods and dated between October 21 and November 4.

Click here to view labels of recalled products.