Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled after it may contain metal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Perrigo Company is issuing a voluntary recall of baby formula sold exclusively at Walmart.

According to a release, 23,388 containers of the product is being recalled because of the “potential presence of metal foreign matter.” The recall only includes one lot of the 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parents Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron.

People who may have purchased the product should look on the bottom of the package for Lot Code C26EVFV and a use by date of February 26, 2021.

Consumers with questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.