NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Van Law Food Products Inc. is announcing a recall of Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing, UPC code 99482-49027 in 12oz glass bottles with a Best by date of 04/06/2023. The company is recalling the product because it contains undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens.

The company says anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to soy or wheat are at risk of serious allergic reactions. The company says an investigation showed the problem happened when a label from another product was accidentally put on the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. According the Van Law Food Products Inc. the product was sold in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.