Recall issued for Trader Joe’s white corn tortilla chips for undeclared milk allergen

A voluntary recall has been issued for Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips due to the potential of an undeclared milk allergen. (courtesy Snak King/FDA)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Snak King Corporation of City Industry, CA has issued a voluntary recall of nine-ounce packages of Trader Joe’s Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips due to the potential of an undeclared milk allergen. The products included in the recall have a sell-by date of 08/09/21, 08/10/21, and 08/10/21.

According to the company recall issued on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, individuals who have an allergy or a sensitivity to milk may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed. The recalled products were sold at Trader Joe’s stores in New Mexico in addition to the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

According to an announcement from the company, there have been no reports of illness as a result of the recalled products. Individuals who have purchased the recalled products are urged not to eat it and to return it to its place of purchase for a full refund.

Those with questions can contact the company Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time at 626-363-7711. The company reports the recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA.