Recall issued for Peñafiel unflavored mineral spring water

(KRQE)- A brand of bottled water sold at two popular chains is being recalled. Keurig Dr Pepper is issuing a voluntary recall of Peñafiel unflavored spring water.

Lab tests detected levels of arsenic in the products that exceeded the FDA’s bottled water standards for mineral water. Arsenic is a toxic metal which can lead to chronic diseases when consumed in large amounts.

Penafiel is currently sold at Target, Walmart and other retailers. The brand is small in the United States and the FDA states that quantities of the product are very limited.

All unflavored Peñafiel spring water products including all date codes of 1.5L and 600mL bottles are included in the recall. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, arsenic is found in nature, including in aquifers.

No other products by Keurig Dr Pepper are included in the recall. The Center for Environmental Health recommends consumers return the product for a full refund.

For additional information, consumers may contact the Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Care hotline at (800) 696-5891 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST.