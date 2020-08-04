Recall issued for frozen taquitos, chimichanga products due to possible plastic contamination

(KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for nearly a dozen varieties of ready-to-eat frozen beef and chicken taquito and chimichanga products. The products contain FDA regulated diced green chiles that have been recalled by producer Sun Valley Foods LLC in El Paso, Texas due to concerns the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials such as hard plastic.

The frozen products were produced by Aijinomoto Foods North America, Inc. establishments in Lampasas, Texas and San Diego, California. The labels of these products can be seen on the USDA website. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

19.2-oz. carton containing 16 pieces labeled as “Great Value Flour Chicken Taquitos Tortillas Stuffed with All White Chicken Meat & Monterey Jack Cheese” with a best if used by date of “11 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz carton containing 20 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA BEEF TAQUITOS ROLLED IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 pieces labeled as “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN AND CHEESE TAQUITOS ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “26 JUN 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel

15-oz. carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” or “18 JUL 2021,” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

20-oz. carton containing 20 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “08 JUL 2021” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

22.5-oz carton containing 15 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best by date of “09 JUL 2021,” “14 JUL 2021” or “17 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

55.5-oz carton containing 37 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ VALUE PACK TAQUITOS CHICKEN AND CHEESE POLLO Y QUESO IN FLOUR TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “P5590” printed on the side panel.

60-oz. carton containing 60 taquitos labeled as “JOSÉ OLÉ TAQUITOS BEEF CARNE DE RES IN CORN TORTILLAS” with a best if used by date of “9 JUL 2021” or “10 JUL 2021,” and “EST 5590” printed on the side panel.

5-oz. individual plastic bag containing “JOSÉ OLÉ CHIMICHANGAS LOADED BEEF NACHO” with a best by date of “15 JUL 2021” and “EST. 17417” printed on the label.

The products have the establishment number “EST P5590, “P5590”, or “EST. 17417” printed on the packaging above the product’s expiration date. These products were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered by Aijinomoto Foods North America, Inc. when they discovered pieces of hard plastic in their production process and in a barrel of diced green chiles they received from their supplier, Sun Valley Foods, LLC. Sun Valley Foods, LLC initiated a recall of the green chiles with the FDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consuming these products. Anyone concerned about an illness is urged to contact a health care provider.