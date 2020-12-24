Recall issued for Excedrin brands as bottles may have holes, posing child poisoning risk

NATIONAL (KRQE) – The manufacturer GSK Consumer Healthcare is recalling five Excedrin brands due to the possibility of holes in the bottles. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, some of the bottles may contain a hole in the bottom which could result in children gaining access and swallowing the contents which poses a risk of poisoning.

CPSC reports that the products contain aspirin and acetaminophen which required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, must be in child-resistant packaging. The recall involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250, and 300 count bottles of Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

The products were sold at pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores, and supermarkets nationwide and online from March 2018 through September 2020. According to Excedrin, products that were not impacted include 24-count bottles of Excedrin Extra Strength caplets and Excedrin Migraine caplets and geltabs. Excedrin’s website reports that GSK has not received any complaints or safety concerns to date on the issue but is urging consumers to check their Excedrin bottles themselves.

According to the CPSC, consumers should immediately store the recalled products out of the sight and reach of children and to inspect the bottle to determine if there is a hole. If there is a hole in the bottle, contact GSK Consumer Relations for information on how to receive a prepaid shipping label for return in order to receive a full refund.

Products without holes in the bottle can be used as directed. Consumers can contact GSK Consumer Relations at 800-468-7746 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at excedrin.com.











(images courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

