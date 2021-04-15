Recall issued for dark chocolate espresso beans due to undeclared walnut allergen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Torn & Glasser of Los Angeles is recalling 7,464 units of dark chocolate espresso beans as they were mislabeled and contain walnuts. The company reports the dark chocolate walnuts were mislabeled as “dark chocolate espresso beans” and individuals who have an allergy or sensitivity to walnuts risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the product is consumed.

In a recall issued on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration website, the company states the mislabeled product was sold at Kroger divisions in 30 states under Kroger, Arlan’s, Fred Meyer, Smiths, Food for Less, Fry’s Food Stores, Ralphs, Dillons, Roundy’s Chicago, and Roundy’s Mariano’s starting on March 3, 2021. The mislabeled product was sold in 30 states including New Mexico as well as Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

According to the company and the FDA, the recall was issued after it was discovered that the product containing walnuts was packaged in a container that listed Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans on the top label while the bottom label listed Dark Chocolate Walnuts. An investigation uncovered that the wrong label was used by production personnel.

The product has a UPC number of 072488998681 and lot number of 777739. It features a green leaf logo on the top and was sold in 12 ounce tubs. The recalled items have a best if used by date of 11/19/

Those who purchased the product are urged to destroy the product or return it to its place of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact the company at 213-627-6496 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.