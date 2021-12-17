Proctor & Gamble recalls spray conditioners, shampoos over benzene

(NEXSTAR) – Multiple brands of dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays have been recalled due to the presence of benzene detected in some products.

The voluntary recall affects sprays from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, and Waterless, all of which were sold online and at stores throughout the U.S. Procter & Gamble announced the move Friday, saying it has not received any reports of “adverse events” related to the affected products but is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to benzene can cause irritation to the skin, eyes, and upper respiratory tract. In serious cases, exposure can result in multiple types of cancer. Symptoms of exposure can include drowsiness, dizziness, irregular heartbeat, headaches, vomiting, stomach irritation, convulsions, confusion, unconsciousness and, at very high levels, death.

The levels found in the dry conditioner and dry shampoo sprays “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” P&G explained. In November, P&G also recalled certain Old Spice and Secret deodorant sprays due to potential traces of benzene.

All affected products are packaged in aerosol cans. Benzene is not an ingredient in any P&G products but was found to be from the propellant used to spray the product out of the can, according to the company’s review of the sprays.

If you have one of the affected products, listed below, P&G asks that you stop using it and throw it away.

Production Code Ranges (to
determine if product is in
scope of recall)		DescriptionUPC
in the range of 0002-0248 or 9298-9350Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, 3.6oz.37000543954
in the range of 0009-0069 or 9297-9350Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz.37000543831
in the range of 0084-0085 or 9284-9361Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz.37000544111
in the range of 0017-0100 or 9283-9284Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz.37000544227
0038Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.80878188710
in the range of 0183-0365 or 1042-1046Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.80878192397
in the range of 0048-0336 or 1008-1218 or 9247-9349Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.80878190898
in the range of 9108-9303Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.80878188758
in the range of 0107-0262 or 9112-9288Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.80878188765
in the range of 0307 or 9263-9266Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.80878188987
0021 or 1038 or in the range of 9294-9325Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.381519187957
in the range of 9196-9246Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.381519187544
in the range of 0014-0062 or 9198-9349Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.381519187537
in the range of 9047-9072Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679001498
in the range of 0015-0314 or 1004-1019 or 9028-9348Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679000262
in the range of 0167-0308 or 1105-1106 or 9049-9348Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679000255
0093 or 1075 or in the range of 9029-9294Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.190679000248
in the range of 0036-0329 or 1019-1098 or 9023-9312Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.190679000330
in the range of 9009-9058Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.80878177042
in the range of 9025-9260Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.80878185276
in the range of 0006-0364 or 1074-1133 or 9157-9329Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.80878188727
in the range of 0139-0140Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.381519187834
in the range of 0013-0300 or 1038 or 9189Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187285
in the range of 0013-00357 or 1018-1123 or 9189-9345Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187278
in the range of 9047-9123Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187360
in the range of 9072-9176Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187285
9085Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.381519187278
in the range of 0004-0357 or 9291-9344Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz.37000543787
in the range of 0175-0176 or 9295-9297Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz.37000543978
in the range of 0027-0192 or 9007Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.37000876717
in the range of 9046-9228Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.37000779421
in the range of 9040-9239Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.37000785170

For more information about the impacted products and to receive a reimbursement, P&G recommends visiting the websites for each brand.

In July, Johnson & Johnson recalled some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after low levels of benzene were found in products. Three months later, Coppertone recalled five of its sunscreen spray products for the same reason.

