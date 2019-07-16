Pita Pal Foods recalls hummus, dips due to Listeria concerns

Pita Pal Foods has issued a voluntary recall of certain hummus products made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019, due to Listeria concerns.

According to the FDA, Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

On its website, Trader Joe’s confirms several hummus products with the specified date codes were sold at its stores in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

For a full list of impacted products, click here.