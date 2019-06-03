Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of "bone material," the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The recalled products include nuggets, tenders, strips and chick breast patties.

The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21 and shipped to stores across the United States. All recalled products have the number "EST. P-369" inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label.

Recalled Items Below:

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast tenders — gluten free, in 11.2-ounce package with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-00143

bar code of 072745-00143 Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast nuggets — whole grain, in 12-ounce packages with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-001642.

bar code of 072745-001642. Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast strips — whole grain, in 12-ounce packages with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-002656.

bar code of 072745-002656. Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat, 10-pound bulk box with case code 77265.

View labels of the recalled products on the FSIS website.