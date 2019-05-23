Over 62,000 pounds of raw beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL – JANUARY 13: Beef is displayed at Laurenzo’s Italian Center on January 13, 2014 in North Miami Beach, Florida. Although the store has been able keep costs down, across the rest of country the price of U.S. beef at wholesale has set new record highs,, with tight supplies affected by the […]

The Aurora Packing Company Inc. has issued a recall for an estimated 62,112 pounds of raw beef products as they could possibly be contaminated with E. coli.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service Wednesday. The beef products were packaged on April 19, 2019.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 788“ featured inside the USDA mark of inspection and the items were shipped nationwide. The contamination issue was discovered during traceback activities following a random sample test performed by FSIS.

There have been no reports of harmful reactions following the consumption of these products. The public is encouraged to check institutional facility freezers for the recalled raw beef products and to either throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

E.coli is a potentially deadly bacteria that can be found in food, the environment and intestines of people and animals. Various strains of the bacteria can make you sick, causing diarrhea, respiratory illnesses, urinary tract infections and other illnesses according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click here for a full list of recently recalled raw beef products from the Aurora Packing Company.

Click here for a full listing of recalled raw beef product labels.