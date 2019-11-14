Natural Grocers organic soybeans recalled due to mold

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets is recalling Natural Grocers brand 2-pound Organic Soybeans because they have the potential to contain mold.

The recalled soybeans were distributed to 154 Natural Grocers’ stores across the country, including in New Mexico.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued the recall, asking consumers who may have purchased the product to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store.

The recalled product is packaged in clear plastic bags, weights 2-pounds and has the “Natural Grocers” label on it. According to the FDA, only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on dates are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

The recalled soybeans were also distributed to Natural Grocers’ stores located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

There are five Natural Grocers in New Mexico, click here to view locations. Consumers with questions can contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, ext. 80801, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (MST).