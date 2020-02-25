Natural Grocers issues two recalls

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. is recalling two products.

The first, Natural Grocers brand 8-ounce Peanut Clusters Dark Chocolate Non-GMO. The product contains undeclared almond and milk allergens. With pack dates between 19-190 and 20-048 are being recalled at this time.

The second, Natural Grocers brand 8-ounce Almond Clusters Dark Chocolate Non-GMO. The product contains undeclared peanut and milk allergens. With pack dates between 19-178 and 20-035 are being recalled at this time.

Both products bear the ‘Natural Grocers’ labels.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds, peanuts or milk are at risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration advises consumers who have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use, throw away the product or return to the store.