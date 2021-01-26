Lean Cuisine recalls baked chicken meals

NATIONAL (KRQE) – Nestlé Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine Baked Chicken meals stating that they may be contaminated with pieces of white hard plastic. The recalled meals, which were produced on Sept. 2, 2021. The box bears a lot code of 0246595911 and “Best Before” date of October 2021.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered on December 18, 2020 after the firm received five consumer complaints involving hard white plastic found in the product. Nestlé Prepared Foods believes the mashed potatoes used in the production of the baked chicken meal products had pieces of a plastic conveyor belt that broke during production.

If you have any of these meals in your freezer, the USDA is urging people not to use them. If you have questions about the recall, you can contact Nestlé Prepared Foods, at (800) 993-8625.