Lean Cuisine product recalled over possible bits of plastic found in food

(NewsNationNow) — Nestlé Prepared Foods has recalled some Lean Cuisine baked-chicken meal products after complaints about hard, white plastic found among the food, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Approximately 92,206 pounds of the 8 5/8-ounce carton trays of Lean Cuisine baked chicken with “white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes & gravy.” The products contain the lot code 0246595911 and a “best before” date of October 2021.

Officials were notified of the problem after five complaints about the packaged meals manufactured on Sep. 2 by Nestle, which believes the plastic pieces are from a plastic conveyor belt that broke while producing mashed potatoes in the meals.

The USDA reports that these meals were shipped to retailers and distributors nationwide. Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to eat them as they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

