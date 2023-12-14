NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple brands of apple cinnamon puree and apple sauce have been recalled for lead contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is currently investigating the situation.

Currently, WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches (including three packs), Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs, and Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches have been recalled. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, WanaBana recalled all Wana Bana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration date or lot code on October 31, 2023. The recall was expanded on November 9 and included certain Schnucks cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety packs and certain Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

As of December 8, 2023, the CDC has received reports of 125 total cases with 46 of them being confirmed, 68 are probable, and 11 are suspected. So far, the states affected are California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The FDA is conducting onsite inspections of the Austrofoods facility located in Ecuador.

The CDC says apparent acute symptoms may not show up in children with lead exposure but even low levels of exposure have been associated with learning or behavior problem, hearing and speech problems, and slowed growth and development. Children who have been exposed to large amounts of lead may develop such symptoms as:

Abdominal pain, constipation, and nausea

Anemia

Weakness and fatigue

Severe neurological symptoms (including seizures, encephalopathy, and coma)

It is advised that if anyone has purchased these products to not eat any recalled apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches. If you or your children may have eaten a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider to schedule a blood test to check for lead.