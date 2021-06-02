Kroger recalls chicken street taco kits due to undeclared egg allergen

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Kroger Co. has issued a voluntary recall of its Chicken Street Taco Kit following the discovery of an undeclared egg allergy that was not stated on the label. According to a company announcement posted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the bulk kits include Chipotle Crema Sauce that contains egg.

A recall was issued by Kroger Co.’s supplier Reser’s Fine Foods. The company reports that consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the recalled products.

The recall includes Chicken Street Taco Kits that were sold in deli cases in black plastic trays with clear plastic lids and have the UPC 41573-71252 and only product purchased before May 25, 2021. The products were reportedly pulled from Kroger deli cases on May 22 and were relaunched on May 27 with correct labels.

The kits were distributed by Kroger grocery stores in New Mexico in addition to Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Kroger states that as of the company recall announcement on May 28, 2021, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the recalled product. Customers who have an egg allergy or sensitivity that purchased the affected product are urged not to consume it and to dispose of the product or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers with questions can call Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. MST and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. MST.