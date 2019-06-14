King Arthur Flour issues recall for over 14,000 cases of all-purpose flour due to E. coli risk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) ADM Milling Company, King Arthur Flour, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for 14,218 cases of 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour due to the possible presence of the E.coli bacteria. According to the company, the products were distributed to retailers nationwide.

King Arthur Flour states that the products sold through their website, Baker’s Catalogue, the Baker’s Store in Norwich, VT, or the Baking School in Burlington, WA are not included in this recall. The recall only affects 5 lb. bags of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour with the following six lot codes and three Best Used by dates:

Best Used By 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

Best Used By 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

Best Used By 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

The recalled products may be returned to their place of purchase for a refund. The company states that certain wheat used to make the affected lots of flour were linked to an ongoing outbreak of E. coli infections.

However, no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled products.