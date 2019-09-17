General Mills voluntarily recalls flour due to E.coli concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All-Purpose Flour nationwide for possible E. coli contamination.

The voluntary recall focuses on the flour with a “better if used by” date of September 6, 2020, according to the Food and Drug Administration website. The UPC is 016000 196100.

“The recall is being issued for the potential presence of E. coli O26 which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product,” according to the FDA’s website. “This recall is being issued out of an abundance of care as General Mills has not received any direct consumer reports of confirmed illnesses related to this product.”

Only five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour have been recalled.

Consumers are also asked to check their pantries and throw away the product affected by the recall. They should also contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 and can learn more at www.generalmills.com/flour.