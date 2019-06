A quarter-million pounds of frozen breakfast wraps are being recalled over possible contamination from rocks.

The recall effects El Montery eight-packs of the egg, potato, bacon, and cheese wrap with “Best By” dates of Jan. 17 and Jan. 18, 2020.

Manufacturer Ruiz Foods says it received three complaints, including one report of an injury, about pieces of material including small rocks.

The wraps were distributed nationwide.