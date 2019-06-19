Frozen avocado recalled for possible Listeria contamination

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods is voluntary recalling Signature Select Avocado Chunks due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has a best before date of Oct. 11, 20 on it. The UPC number, on the back of the panel, is 2113009412.

According to a release, the company was informed by the Food and Drug Administration that a routine sampling program found a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one of the sample bags of the product. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infections in elderly people, young children and other individuals with a weakened immune system. Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product which was distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah. The recalled Signature Select Frozen Avocado Chunks were distributed to Albertsons, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pak N Save, Pavilions and Vons.

Customers who have purchased the product should discard or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. The Nature’s Touch Consumer Service Team will also be available to answer any questions by phone at 1-877-850-2664 or by email at info@naturestouch.ca.