Frito-Lay recalls Lightly Salted Barbecue chips due to possible milk contaminant

Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips recalled because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. (Courtesy: FDA)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frito-Lay is recalling its Lay’s Lightly Salted Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips over the possibility that packages may contain an undeclared milk allergen.

The products were distributed in 24 states and may pose a serious or even life-threatening risk to consumers with milk allergies.

According to a release, the affected products have a “Guaranteed Fresh” date of Aug. 27, 2019, and a UPC code of “28400 63242″ listed on the bottom left side of the back of the bag. The product was distributed in retail locations in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

No other Lay’s or Lay’s Lightly Salted products are recalled. Consumers with the product can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito- Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).