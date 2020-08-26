Frito Lay issues allergy alert on bags of Lay’s barbecue flavored potato chips

Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall Tuesday of select 1 oz., 1 1/2 oz., 2 5/8 oz., 7 3/4 oz., 12 1/2 oz., 15 1/2 oz. bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recalled bags may also be included in select Frito-Lay Variety Packs. They say people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags.

The products covered by this recall were distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming to retail stores and via foodservice, vending, e-commerce, mail distribution and other channels.

The FDA says no other Lay’s products, sizes, flavors, or variety packs are recalled. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that bags of Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

FDA reports that no allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. 

