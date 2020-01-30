Four companies recall over 165K infant sleepers due to suffocation risk

(KRQE)- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of infant sleepers from four major companies due to the risk of suffocation. The CPSC has reported infant fatalities in some manufacturers’ products as infants roll from their back to their stomach.

The recalled products are:

Parents are advised to stop using the products and contact the company for a refund. There have been no reported fatalities with any of the products listed.

The Little Lounger Rocking Seat has not been sold since 2018 but overall has sold about 111,000 units in the United States and approximately 1,800 in Mexico. The Pillo Portable Napper has sold around 3,100 while the SwaddleMe has sold about 46,300 units.

  • Summer Infant SwaddleMe
  • Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat
  • Delta Incline Sleeper
  • Pillo Portable Napper by Evenflo
