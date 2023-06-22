HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a recall for popular frozen mixed fruit and smoothie blend packages.

Willamette Valley Fruit Co. is recalling three Great Value items and two Rader Farms products due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination.

Hepatitis A, a contagious liver disease, can progress to a serious illness lasting several months the FDA stated in a press release. The illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and in rare cases, can lead to liver failure.

The FDA is urging customers to not consume Great Value sliced strawberries, mixed fruit or antioxidant products.

Rader Farms organic fresh start smoothie blend and organic berry trio have also been recalled.

The recalled items are distributed Walmart, H-E-B, and Costco Wholesale Stores.

Customers are urged to not eat the fruit and discard it or return it to the store for a refund.