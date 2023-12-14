(The Hill) – Nearly 2,000 cases of Coca-Cola products were recalled in three southern states in recent weeks, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) acknowledged in an advisory this week.
The 12-pack cases — 417 of Diet Coke, 14 of Orange Fanta and 1,557 of Sprite — were distributed across Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, but the company last month began voluntarily pulling them because of the potential presence of “foreign materials” in the drinks.
The FDA didn’t specify what the foreign materials may have been.
The potentially affected items specifically include:
Diet Coke: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-oz. aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028911, Best By 01/29/24; Fanta Orange: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-oz. aluminum cans. UPC: 49000030730, Best By 07/29/24; and Sprite packaged: 12-pack fridge pack of 12-oz. aluminum cans. UPC: 49000028928 Best By 07/29/24.
NBC News reported that none of the affected sodas remain on the market.