NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Torn & Glasser is recalling 231 cases of Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries due to an undeclared allergen. The Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries were sold beginning November 3 at Sprouts Farmers Market stores under the Sprouts Farmers Market brand in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah.

The recall was initiated after discovering the Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries were mixed with Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds. Further investigation showed that some Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds were used for Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries. People who have an allergy to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The product affected in the recall has the following:

Item # UPC Code Product Description Sell By Date Case Lot# Bag Lot# 638-011 6 46670 46342 6 SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET DARK CHOCOLATE COVERED CHERRIES 12-12OZ 07/24/2022 795935 300

Customers who purchased this product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. People with questions may contact the company at (213) 627-6496 Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. or 1622 East Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, California, 90021.