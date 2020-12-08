Canyon Bakehouse bread recalled in 14 states including NM due to gluten concerns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Flowers Foods Inc. is voluntarily recalling select gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels for the “potential presence of gluten.” The Georgia-based company said in the recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website that the recalled products were distributed in 14 states: Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.

According to the FDA’s website, consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions. At this time, no related illnesses or incidents have been reported.

The company said people should not consume products if the following UPC and lot number are on the package. The lot number is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag.

  • Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread: UPC 8-53584-00200-3; Lot number 032220323
  • Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels: UPC 8-53584-00221-8; Lot number 032220316
Courtesy of FDA

Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to3 p.m. MST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumersExternal Link Disclaimer.

