NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A salmonella outbreak tied to cantaloupe has now killed at least eight people — three in the U.S. and five in Canada, according to health officials. It also causes dozens more illnesses. According to a CDC map, 1-2 people in New Mexico have reported getting sick after eating cantaloupe.

Since November, 230 people in 38 U.S. states have fallen ill after eating the cantaloupe, according to CDC. Of those who have become sick, at least 96 have been hospitalized.

On Nov. 30, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported Cut Fruit Express initiated a recall of cantaloupe chunks and fruit mixes containing cantaloupe. Then on Dec. 5, TGD Cuts, LLC initiated a recall of the specific fresh-cut fruit cup, clamshell, and tray products since they contained cantaloupe from TruFresh.

According to CDC data, 78 of 105 cases stemmed from exposure to cantaloupe, and 42 people who fell ill reported eating pre-cut cantaloupe.

In Canada, 129 cases have been reported in six of the country’s 10 provinces: British Columbia, Ontario, New Brunswick, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

The illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Abdominal cramps.

Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Who to Contact

The CDC advises people who have symptoms to contact their healthcare provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), you can