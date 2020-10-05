Ashtel Studios recalls hand sanitizer resembling food, drink container pouches

(KRQE) – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration reports that Ashtel Studios has announced a voluntary recall of all lots of licensed hand sanitizer packaged in .84 ounce containers that resemble food and drink pouches. The recall doesn’t affect any other hand sanitizer products from Ashtel Studios.

Product Size NDC PAW Patrol Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-042-01 JoJo Siwa Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-044-01 Hot Wheels Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-045-01 Barbie Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-046-01 Trolls Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-047-01 Minions Hand Sanitizer 0.84 FL. OZ (25 mL) 70108-043-01 (courtesy FDA)

The recall is issued as the products are packaged in containers that resemble food and drink pouches and the FDA states that ingesting hand sanitizer which is intended for topical use could potentially result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity can range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal.

Additionally, ingesting alcohol can affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects. Individuals with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute.

FDA reports that Ashtel Studios has not received any reports of adverse reactions. This product is meant to be applied topically to help reduce bacteria on the skin that could cause diseases when soap and water are not available.

Ashtel Studios has provided written notification to its distributors and retailers and alerting customers of this voluntary recall. Customers with this recalled product are advised to destroy them immediately. The product was distributed to select retailers in the United States and in Canada.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall are asked to contact Ashtel Studios at 866-Ashtel-1-909-434-0911 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online, by mail, or by fax.

You can complete and submit reports online

Via mail or fax: Download a form or call 1-800-332-1088 to request reporting form and complete and return to the address on the form, or submit via fax to 1-800-FDA-0178