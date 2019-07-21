Archer Farms recalls egg salad, sandwiches due to Listeria concern

(KRQE)-Elevation Foods has issued a voluntary recall of various egg salad, lobster salad, and deviled egg sandwiches due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products include Archer Farms-brand egg salad; Fresket-brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad; and Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches. The problem was identified after Elevation Foods discovered three containers of egg salad were sampled and tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this recall. The FDA states that fewer than 1,087 cases of recalled products were distributed to retailers nationwide

The recall was issued Friday, July 19, 2019, and includes the following products:

Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad in 12-ounce clear, plastic, square container Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019, UPC 085239018682

Fresket-brand Egg Salad packaged in 32-ounce clear, plastic, square containter, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A

Fresket-brand Tuna Salad packaged in 5-pound round, white, plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A

Fresket-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in 5-pound white, round, plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002

Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566

Those who have purchased any of the recalled products are asked to return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions may call 866-761-9566.