Racial toll of virus grows even starker as more data emerges

As a clearer picture emerges of COVID-19’s deadly toll on black Americans, leaders are demanding a reckoning of systemic policies they say have made many African Americans far more vulnerable to the virus.

The latest Associated Press analysis of available state and local data shows that nearly one-third of those who have died from the coronavirus are African American, even though black people make up only about 14% of the population in the areas covered in the analysis.

A growing chorus of leaders are pressuring the government to not just release comprehensive racial demographic data, but to also outline clear strategies to blunt the devastation.