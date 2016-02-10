Psychologist describes ‘bizarre’ family life of Nehemiah Griego

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – As the hearing wraps up to decide the fate of the teen who killed his family in their South Valley home three years ago, we learn more about what was going on inside that house before the shooting spree.

“I would call that bizarre,” said Dr. Barry Fields, a psychologist as he described Nehemiah Griego’s life at home, giving a glimpse of what may have led up to Griego shooting and killing his family when he was 15-years-old.

“It reaches the level of certainly dysfunctional, certainly disturbed and possibly even bizarre,” Dr. Fields said.

Prosecutors have disagreed with the picture the defense painted of Griego’s father being controlling and abusive, pointing to the fact that he had a girlfriend and was free to text or play video games throughout the day when his mother was supposed to be homeschooling him.

In court on Wednesday, the psychologist for the defense referred to an account Griego gave, claiming his younger brother threatened him with a gun.

“Apparently a loaded gun, pointed it at [Griego] and said, you know, ‘I could kill you,’ something like that,” Dr. Fields said. “This is not a normal household. Brothers don’t do that to each other.”

Then there was Griego’s response when he was asked why he killed his brother and two sisters.

“Something like, ‘It had to be a thorough job,’ or something like that. That’s a really weird answer,” Dr. Fields said. “It shows no insight whatsoever into his motivations.”

He recommended a minimum of five years of treatment for Griego and suggested he then be reevaluated when he’s 23.

A judge is currently trying to decide if the teen should be sentenced as an adult or get treatment and stay in juvenile jail.

A psychiatrist with CYFD also took the stand in court on Wednesday. He discussed possible treatment plans if Griego is sentenced as a juvenile.

“That would be first, an individual therapist and then a family therapist,” said Dr. George Davis.

Dr. Davis said if released, a discharge plan for the transition is what’s most important. He said CYFD could help with that.

However, prosecutors fired back saying once Griego turns 21, CYFD would have no control over him. Prosecutors want the teen punished as an adult, which could mean life in prison.

The defense wants him to get treatment and stay in juvenile jail, where he could get out when he’s 21.

The judge could make a decision by Thursday afternoon.