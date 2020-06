ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When Albuquerque Police arrested a man who had taken part in Black Lives Matter protests some claimed he was targeted for his politics but police say they had every reason to take him off the streets.

Earlier Friday afternoon during a peaceful protest, people were holding up signs that read 'Free Clifton White' to show support for the man who was recently arrested. "You've got no jurisdiction, none," said Clifton White in a Facebook video. "This is how they respond to you. This is how they do it."