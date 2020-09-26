Third night of protests following announcement in Breonna Taylor case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some tension Friday evening along Central near the University of New Mexico as police tried to get protesters to clear out of the intersection at Cornell. Friday marked the third night of protests over the lack of charges against Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Organizers said they wanted the event to be less of a protest and more of a way to honor Taylor. “We’ve been out here three nights in a row, we kind of mourned that loss at first. Now we’re going to kind of celebrate the life of Breonna Taylor. So that’s what it is tonight; we got neon lights; we got the kids out; we’re going to have a good night tonight,” said organizer Te Barry.

Later in the evening, as the crowd camped out in the middle of the intersection at Central and Cornell, officers ordered people to clear the street and move onto the sidewalk. At one point, a car tried to drive right through the middle of the crowd, prompting people to scatter and chase it down the street. KRQE News 13 was told no one was hurt but the crowd stayed put and so far police have not intervened.

Related Coverage