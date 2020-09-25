Second night of protest following Breonna Taylor decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demonstrators took to the streets of Albuquerque for a second night after the announcement Louisville police officers will not be charged for the death of Breonna Taylor. The group marched through UNM and surrounding neighborhoods.

While demonstrations in other cities have led to clashes, including the shootings of two officers in Louisville, Albuquerque’s protests have remained peaceful. “I just want people to know that we continue to be peaceful. We continue to welcome everyone out, we have not broken or burned anything out here, while we’ve been out here,” said protester Te Barry. “We’re just out there to show that people really are hurting.”

The outcry comes after it was announced two of the officers who opened fire on Taylor in her home will not face charges. A third will face an endangerment charge for firing into the apartment next to Taylor’s.

