Santa Fe Capitol Complex stays quiet on Inauguration Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A quiet day around the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday was an unexpected surprise for many following threats of protests at state capitols across the country. The only people in the area of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta were police, and the occasional passerby checking to see if there were any crowds.

“I’m really shocked because, in addition to the news that there will be protests at practically every state capitol, they set up their security like five days ago. I thought that would kind of be an instigator in a way,” Eliza Sharpless of Santa Fe explained. “I was really worried. I mean, I live just up the road and so I drove down and saw massive amounts of police and security and it gave me the butterflies.”

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies and New Mexico State Police officers are blocking roads near the Capitol Complex, which was closed Wednesday in anticipation of those reported protests. “It was good to see a peaceful inauguration in Washington, DC, and to hear President Biden talk about unity and ‘the better angels of our nature.’ Having a peaceful day in Santa Fe was also a sign that we can disagree without resorting to violence against each other or against our elected officials,” Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said in an emailed statement.

Last week, Mayor Webber declared a State of Emergency to get law enforcement and fencing around the complex. Wednesday KRQE News 13 crews saw one driver circling the area, flying anti-Trump flags, and said he was happy to see no protesters. “I just thought there might be some Trump supporters and since I’m an anti-Trump supporter I thought I’d come and spend some time out here expressing my [First] Amendment rights,” David Martinez of Santa Fe added. “I’m really glad that nothing’s happening. It’s a peaceful transition. I think America is back on the right track again.”

Some people noticed that nearby businesses closed in case of protesters. One pharmacy said it decided to stay open since it’s essential, but that business had been slow Wednesday. Many of the safety precautions will be ongoing. Nine intersections near the Capitol Complex are expected to stay closed through the end of the legislative session in late March.