Protests for in-person mass continue in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Catholics continue to protest outside of the Cathedral Basilica in Santa Fe. The group that gathered on Saturday was with Father Bill Sanchez, protesting Archbishop John Wester’s decision to restrict public indoor mass.

Saturday’s display was the latest of several protests in the past week. The group says that they believe the archbishop is justified in dispensing the obligation of mass for elderly and immunocompromised Catholics, but say healthy people should still be allowed to worship in the church.

In a statement late last month, Archbishop Wester said the decision was made after meeting with the state’s COVID-19 response team, and said canceling mass was both prudent and necessary but not permanent.