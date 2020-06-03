Protests continue along Central Tuesday night

Protests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More protests breaking out Tuesday evening in Albuquerque. The protest started at Central at the University of New Mexico. Shortly after protesters began marching west and ended at APD headquarters. The protest remained peaceful with speakers gathering on the steps of the police department to call for police reform and justice for those killed at the hands of law enforcement.

This is a developing story. News 13 will provide updates.

