Protestors want parents and students deciding on whether to mask or not

Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors at Vista Del Norte Park in Albuquerque Saturday morning say they want parents and students to be able to decide whether or not to mask up – and don’t want the government to have the final say. This comes after the Public Education Department released guidance on Monday requiring masks for all students and staff in primary schools.

Story continues below:

For secondary schools, masks are only required for unvaccinated people. Some parents say they’ve had enough. “I think, as parents, we have to stand up for our kids and fight back. It’s not okay anymore, this has been over a year. It’s not okay,” said parent Ryan Smith. “I want to see no masks on our kids this fall when they go back to school.”

There were also other protests against masks for students across the state Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES