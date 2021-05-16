Pro-Palestine rally at Tiguex Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Protestors gathered in Albuquerque Saturday to mark the 73rd year of Nakba Day – Nakba means catastrophe – to voice support for Palestinians. Similar protests happened across the country.

Local protestors first met off of Central and San Mateo and marched up to Tiguex Park. People at the rally were calling on President Biden and Congress to withhold U.S. tax dollar military aid to Israel that they say is being used to violently displace Palestinians in Gaza from their homes.

“I think we need to bring awareness to that. That that’s what our tax dollars is [sic] going to. It’s not going to our communities, it’s going to war crimes, and it’s going to violence of Palestinians,” said pro-Palestinian protestor Marisa Sedill.

The group is also urging lawmakers to support a bill that promotes human rights for Palestinian children living under Israeli military occupation.